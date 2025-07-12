Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Materials

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 1.01% year-to-date. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 20.72% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co., is down 13.73% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and BMY make up approximately 4.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Masco Corp. (Symbol: MAS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.9% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and up 9.56% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 16.15% year-to-date, and Masco Corp., is down 8.50% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+0.6%
Financial-0.4%
Utilities-0.5%
Services-0.6%
Industrial-0.7%
Consumer Products-0.8%
Technology & Communications-0.8%
Materials-1.0%
Healthcare-1.3%

