Markets
MOH

Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

July 18, 2025 — 04:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.6% and 6.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 3.21% year-to-date. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.18% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 36.52% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and WST make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 15.25% on a year-to-date basis. Ingersoll Rand Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.97% year-to-date, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., is down 12.64% year-to-date. Combined, IR and JBHT make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+1.6%
Financial+0.2%
Technology & Communications+0.1%
Energy+0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Services-0.3%
Industrial-0.5%
Healthcare-1.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Institutional Holders of FTEL
 Funds Holding FOA
 Funds Holding WLDN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of FTEL-> Funds Holding FOA-> Funds Holding WLDN-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOH
WST
XLV
IR
JBHT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.