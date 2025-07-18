Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within that group, Molina Healthcare Inc (Symbol: MOH) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.6% and 6.3%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 3.21% year-to-date. Molina Healthcare Inc, meanwhile, is down 35.18% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 36.52% year-to-date. Combined, MOH and WST make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (Symbol: JBHT) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.1% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 15.25% on a year-to-date basis. Ingersoll Rand Inc, meanwhile, is down 5.97% year-to-date, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., is down 12.64% year-to-date. Combined, IR and JBHT make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.6%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.1%
|Energy
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Services
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-1.3%
