Friday Sector Laggards: Healthcare, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Healthcare stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 6.8% and 2.7%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.4% on the day, and up 10.70% year-to-date. Insulet Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.18% year-to-date, and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., is down 18.85% year-to-date. Combined, PODD and WST make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc. (Symbol: EL) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 8.47% on a year-to-date basis. Estee Lauder Cos., Inc., meanwhile, is down 37.48% year-to-date, and Clorox Co is up 1.46% year-to-date. CLX makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.5% Financial +0.4% Services +0.3% Energy +0.2% Utilities 0.0% Industrial 0.0% Consumer Products -0.1% Materials -0.1% Healthcare -0.2%

