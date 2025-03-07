Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Services

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.3%. Within that group, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (Symbol: AJG) and Standard and Poors Global Inc (Symbol: SPGI) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.3%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 1.72% year-to-date. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., meanwhile, is up 14.93% year-to-date, and Standard and Poors Global Inc is up 0.02% year-to-date. Combined, AJG and SPGI make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (Symbol: LYV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.8% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 5.19% on a year-to-date basis. Costco Wholesale Corp, meanwhile, is up 4.55% year-to-date, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc, is down 2.03% year-to-date. Combined, COST and LYV make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products +1.7% Utilities +1.7% Energy +1.7% Healthcare +1.3% Industrial +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Materials +0.5% Financial +0.3%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 ILF Split History

 ETFs Holding CHH

 Funds Holding PNK



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.