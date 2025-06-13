Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 4.13% year-to-date. Apollo Global Management Inc (new, meanwhile, is down 19.34% year-to-date, and American Express Co., is down 1.86% year-to-date. Combined, APO and AXP make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.72% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.68% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp., is down 48.33% year-to-date.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Energy
|+1.6%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
|Industrial
|-0.9%
|Consumer Products
|-1.0%
|Services
|-1.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.0%
|Financial
|-1.1%
