Friday Sector Laggards: Financial, Consumer Products

June 13, 2025 — 02:34 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Financial companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, Apollo Global Management Inc (new (Symbol: APO) and American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Among financial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLF), which is down 1.7% on the day, and up 4.13% year-to-date. Apollo Global Management Inc (new, meanwhile, is down 19.34% year-to-date, and American Express Co., is down 1.86% year-to-date. Combined, APO and AXP make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Tapestry Inc (Symbol: TPR) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and up 8.72% on a year-to-date basis. Tapestry Inc, meanwhile, is up 23.68% year-to-date, and Deckers Outdoor Corp., is down 48.33% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Energy+1.6%
Healthcare-0.3%
Materials-0.4%
Utilities-0.8%
Industrial-0.9%
Consumer Products-1.0%
Services-1.0%
Technology & Communications-1.0%
Financial-1.1%

