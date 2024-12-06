Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 11.54% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 12.74% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 17.76% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and HAL make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 28.39% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 0.62% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 95.17% year-to-date. Combined, ES and NRG make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.9%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.9%
|Healthcare
|-0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Consumer Products
|-0.2%
|Materials
|-0.3%
|Financial
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-1.1%
|Energy
|-1.6%
