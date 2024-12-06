News & Insights

Markets
FANG

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

December 06, 2024 — 02:34 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.6% loss. Within that group, Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.4% on the day, and up 11.54% year-to-date. Diamondback Energy, Inc., meanwhile, is up 12.74% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 17.76% year-to-date. Combined, FANG and HAL make up approximately 4.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.1% loss. Among large Utilities stocks, Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.7% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is down 1.2% in midday trading, and up 28.39% on a year-to-date basis. Eversource Energy, meanwhile, is up 0.62% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc is up 95.17% year-to-date. Combined, ES and NRG make up approximately 2.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Canada Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+0.9%
Technology & Communications+0.9%
Healthcare-0.1%
Industrial-0.1%
Consumer Products-0.2%
Materials-0.3%
Financial-0.5%
Utilities-1.1%
Energy-1.6%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 CGC YTD Return
 SQZ shares outstanding history
 Leveraged Currencies ETFs

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CGC YTD Return -> SQZ shares outstanding history -> Leveraged Currencies ETFs -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FANG
HAL
XLE
ES
NRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.