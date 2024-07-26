Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Utilities

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Phillips 66 (Symbol: PSX) and APA Corp (Symbol: APA) are two large stocks that are lagging, with PSX showing a loss of 0.1% and APA flat on the day. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 11.84% year-to-date. Phillips 66, meanwhile, is up 8.55% year-to-date, and APA Corp, is down 10.70% year-to-date. Combined, PSX and APA make up approximately 5.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.0%. Among large Utilities stocks, DTE Energy Co (Symbol: DTE) and CMS Energy Corp (Symbol: CMS) are the most notable, showing a loss of 0.8% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 14.04% on a year-to-date basis. DTE Energy Co, meanwhile, is up 8.13% year-to-date, and CMS Energy Corp is up 10.06% year-to-date. Combined, DTE and CMS make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +2.4% Industrial +1.7% Consumer Products +1.5% Services +1.5% Technology & Communications +1.5% Financial +1.4% Healthcare +1.2% Utilities +1.0% Energy +0.8%

