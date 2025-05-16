Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 0.49% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.63% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 18.05% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MPC make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.91% on a year-to-date basis. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.09% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc is up 1.26% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and FSLR make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.3%
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.9%
|Financial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Energy
|-0.2%
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Ken Fisher Stock Picks
OSA Historical Stock Prices
Funds Holding LBAI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.