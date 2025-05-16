Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Friday, Energy stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Marathon Petroleum Corp. (Symbol: MPC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.9% and 0.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 0.49% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 21.63% year-to-date, and Marathon Petroleum Corp. is up 18.05% year-to-date. Combined, APA and MPC make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.3%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) and First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.2% and 4.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 0.91% on a year-to-date basis. Applied Materials, Inc., meanwhile, is up 1.09% year-to-date, and First Solar Inc is up 1.26% year-to-date. Combined, AMAT and FSLR make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Utilities +1.0% Consumer Products +0.9% Financial +0.9% Materials +0.9% Industrial +0.7% Services +0.6% Technology & Communications +0.3% Energy -0.2%

