Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 8.1% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 12.6% and 11.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 7.3% on the day, and down 5.33% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.79% year-to-date, and Schlumberger Ltd, is down 8.54% year-to-date. Combined, APA and SLB make up approximately 4.1% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 5.0% loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.1% and 10.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is down 4.8% in midday trading, and down 19.90% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is down 21.37% year-to-date, and Intel Corp is up 0.50% year-to-date. Combined, MU and INTC make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -2.1% Consumer Products -2.2% Healthcare -3.9% Industrial -4.3% Utilities -4.7% Financial -4.8% Technology & Communications -5.0% Materials -5.0% Energy -8.1%

