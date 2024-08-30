News & Insights

Markets
APA

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

August 30, 2024 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 9.61% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.73% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 29.31% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.63% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.10% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 25.63% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and TSCO make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Portfolio Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Consumer Products+0.2%
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Financial+0.1%
Utilities0.0%
Industrial0.0%
Materials-0.1%
Services-0.2%
Healthcare-0.2%
Energy-0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Specialty Chemicals Dividend Stocks
 IBKR Next Dividend Date
 DSGR market cap history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

APA
FANG
XLE
ULTA
TSCO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.