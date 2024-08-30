Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Diamondback Energy, Inc. (Symbol: FANG) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.2% and 1.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 0.5% on the day, and up 9.61% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.73% year-to-date, and Diamondback Energy, Inc. is up 29.31% year-to-date. Combined, APA and FANG make up approximately 3.3% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Tractor Supply Co. (Symbol: TSCO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.2% and 2.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 9.63% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is down 28.10% year-to-date, and Tractor Supply Co. is up 25.63% year-to-date. Combined, ULTA and TSCO make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Utilities
|0.0%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Energy
|-0.5%
