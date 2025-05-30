Markets
HAL

Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

May 30, 2025 — 02:55 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 4.40% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 27.42% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 6.42% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and DVN make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.39% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is down 13.46% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 35.21% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and ALB make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Market News Video

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Utilities+0.4%
Consumer Products+0.1%
Services-0.0%
Financial-0.4%
Industrial-0.5%
Technology & Communications-0.8%
Healthcare-0.9%
Materials-1.0%
Energy-1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding GIIX
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAGG
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SELV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding GIIX-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAGG-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SELV-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HAL
DVN
XLE
EMN
ALB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.