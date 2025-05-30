Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 1.2% loss. Within that group, Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.3%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.3% on the day, and down 4.40% year-to-date. Halliburton Company, meanwhile, is down 27.42% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 6.42% year-to-date. Combined, HAL and DVN make up approximately 2.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Eastman Chemical Co (Symbol: EMN) and Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) are the most notable, showing a loss of 4.0% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.39% on a year-to-date basis. Eastman Chemical Co, meanwhile, is down 13.46% year-to-date, and Albemarle Corp., is down 35.21% year-to-date. Combined, EMN and ALB make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Services -0.0% Financial -0.4% Industrial -0.5% Technology & Communications -0.8% Healthcare -0.9% Materials -1.0% Energy -1.2%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Funds Holding GIIX

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MAGG

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SELV



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.