Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 4.5% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 3.5% on the day, and up 6.20% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 18.94% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp., is down 5.34% year-to-date. Combined, APA and DVN make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, showing a 3.6% loss. Among large Materials stocks, Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB) and Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) are the most notable, showing a loss of 8.2% and 5.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is down 2.7% in midday trading, and up 5.23% on a year-to-date basis. Albemarle Corp., meanwhile, is down 40.25% year-to-date, and Builders FirstSource Inc., is down 9.86% year-to-date. ALB makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.9% Consumer Products -1.1% Healthcare -1.3% Financial -2.1% Services -2.3% Industrial -3.0% Technology & Communications -3.4% Materials -3.6% Energy -4.5%

