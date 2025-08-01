Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Industrial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Energy sector, showing a 2.3% loss. Within that group, APA Corp (Symbol: APA) and Halliburton Company (Symbol: HAL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 5.0% and 4.0%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is down 1.9% on the day, and up 1.60% year-to-date. APA Corp, meanwhile, is down 17.39% year-to-date, and Halliburton Company, is down 19.66% year-to-date. Combined, APA and HAL make up approximately 1.9% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 2.2% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Ingersoll Rand Inc (Symbol: IR) and W.W. Grainger Inc. (Symbol: GWW) are the most notable, showing a loss of 11.2% and 11.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 1.7% in midday trading, and up 14.08% on a year-to-date basis. Ingersoll Rand Inc, meanwhile, is down 16.91% year-to-date, and W.W. Grainger Inc., is down 11.99% year-to-date. Combined, IR and GWW make up approximately 1.6% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.4%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Consumer Products
|-0.5%
|Services
|-0.8%
|Financial
|-1.4%
|Materials
|-1.9%
|Technology & Communications
|-2.1%
|Industrial
|-2.2%
|Energy
|-2.3%
