Friday Sector Laggards: Energy, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Energy companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.8% loss. Within that group, Occidental Petroleum Corp (Symbol: OXY) and Hess Corp (Symbol: HES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.9% and 3.9%, respectively. Among energy ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLE), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 5.25% year-to-date. Occidental Petroleum Corp, meanwhile, is down 4.84% year-to-date, and Hess Corp is up 5.33% year-to-date. Combined, OXY and HES make up approximately 5.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.4% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 18.5% and 5.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.8% in midday trading, and up 1.28% on a year-to-date basis. Deckers Outdoor Corp., meanwhile, is down 10.44% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co., is down 4.56% year-to-date. CL makes up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.2%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Industrial
|-0.3%
|Utilities
|-0.4%
|Services
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-0.8%
|Consumer Products
|-1.4%
|Energy
|-1.8%
