Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Consumer Products companies are underperforming other sectors, higher by 0.7%. Within that group, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Colgate-Palmolive Co. (Symbol: CL) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 1.8% and 0.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 6.02% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is down 5.21% year-to-date, and Colgate-Palmolive Co., is down 0.77% year-to-date. CL makes up approximately 3.4% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Abbott Laboratories (Symbol: ABT) and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (Symbol: BMY) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.05% on a year-to-date basis. Abbott Laboratories, meanwhile, is up 12.11% year-to-date, and Bristol Myers Squibb Co. is up 5.08% year-to-date. Combined, ABT and BMY make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +2.7% Technology & Communications +2.4% Financial +1.7% Industrial +1.7% Services +1.6% Materials +1.6% Utilities +1.4% Healthcare +1.0% Consumer Products +0.7%

