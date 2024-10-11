Friday Sector Laggards: Consumer Products, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.4%. Within the sector, Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) and Smith (A O) Corp (Symbol: AOS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 8.4% and 6.3%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 10.73% year-to-date. Tesla Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.94% year-to-date, and Smith (A O) Corp, is down 0.82% year-to-date.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 0.5%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Cardinal Health, Inc. (Symbol: CAH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.0% and 1.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 13.93% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is down 18.66% year-to-date, and Cardinal Health, Inc. is up 13.72% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and CAH make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.4% Industrial +1.2% Services +1.1% Energy +1.0% Technology & Communications +0.9% Materials +0.8% Utilities +0.7% Healthcare +0.5% Consumer Products +0.4%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NCBC

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding HCKT

 WRB Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.