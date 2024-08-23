News & Insights

Markets
PM

Friday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Defense Stocks

August 23, 2024 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, cigarettes & tobacco shares were relative laggards, up on the day by about 0.6%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Philip Morris International, down about 0.1% and shares of Vector Group up about 0.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are defense shares, up on the day by about 0.9% as a group, led down by Northrop Grumman, trading lower by about 0.1% and Lockheed Martin, trading higher by about 0.1%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Defense StocksVIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Cigarettes & Tobacco, Defense Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PM
VGR
NOC
LMT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.