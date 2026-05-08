In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Forward Air, down about 38.6% and shares of Wheels Up Experience down about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Artivion, trading lower by about 29% and SkinHealth Systems, trading lower by about 27.2%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Medical Instruments & Supplies

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