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Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Medical Instruments & Supplies

May 08, 2026 — 12:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Friday, airlines shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Forward Air, down about 38.6% and shares of Wheels Up Experience down about 10.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Artivion, trading lower by about 29% and SkinHealth Systems, trading lower by about 27.2%.

Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Medical Instruments & SuppliesVIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Airlines, Medical Instruments & Supplies

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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FWRD
UP
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SKIN

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