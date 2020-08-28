Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Food Stocks

In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 0.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Pure Cycle, off about 2.3% and shares of California Water Service Group down about 1.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are food shares, down on the day by about 0.6% as a group, led down by Sanderson Farms, trading lower by about 5.1% and Lifeway Foods, trading lower by about 3.1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.