In trading on Friday, water utilities shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities, off about 18.8% and shares of American States Water off about 4.3% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are defense shares, down on the day by about 3.8% as a group, led down by L3harris Technologies, trading lower by about 6.3% and Huntington Ingalls Industries, trading lower by about 5.8%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Water Utilities, Defense Stocks

