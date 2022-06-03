Friday Sector Laggards: Vehicle Manufacturers, Information Technology Services

In trading on Friday, vehicle manufacturers shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Tesla, off about 9.2% and shares of Lordstown Motors off about 8.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 3.3% as a group, led down by Asana, trading lower by about 11.7% and Shopify, trading lower by about 9.9%.

