Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.9% and 2.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.4% on the day, and down 1.60% year-to-date. Sempra Energy, meanwhile, is down 13.32% year-to-date, and American Water Works Co, Inc. is up 22.36% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AWK make up approximately 8.0% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.2%. Among large Services stocks, Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 21.76% on a year-to-date basis. Ulta Beauty Inc, meanwhile, is up 10.11% year-to-date, and Pool Corp is up 51.87% year-to-date. ULTA makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Energy +6.2% Materials +2.3% Technology & Communications +1.5% Industrial +1.4% Financial +1.1% Healthcare +0.9% Consumer Products +0.3% Services +0.2% Utilities -1.0%

