Markets
AWK

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Services

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.1% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Pinnacle West Capital Corp (Symbol: PNW) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 2.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.8% on the day, and up 4.60% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is down 17.52% year-to-date, and Pinnacle West Capital Corp is up 9.51% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and PNW make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Services stocks, Warner Bros Discovery Inc (Symbol: WBD) and Paramount Global (Symbol: PARA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 16.2% and 5.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 1.0% in midday trading, and down 20.77% on a year-to-date basis. Warner Bros Discovery Inc, meanwhile, is down 37.77% year-to-date, and Paramount Global, is down 18.95% year-to-date. Combined, WBD and PARA make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Preferred Stock Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +2.8%
Financial +0.2%
Materials +0.1%
Industrial 0.0%
Healthcare -0.1%
Consumer Products -0.4%
Technology & Communications -0.5%
Services -1.0%
Utilities -1.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AWK PNW XLU WBD PARA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular