Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Materials

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within the sector, CenterPoint Energy, Inc (Symbol: CNP) and Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 4.8% and 1.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.1% on the day, and up 21.22% year-to-date. CenterPoint Energy, Inc, meanwhile, is down 6.97% year-to-date, and Xcel Energy Inc is up 25.36% year-to-date. Combined, CNP and XEL make up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Materials sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Materials stocks, DuPont (Symbol: DD) and Mohawk Industries, Inc. (Symbol: MHK) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.3% and 1.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLB), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 21.36% on a year-to-date basis. DuPont, meanwhile, is down 38.32% year-to-date, and Mohawk Industries, Inc. is up 20.10% year-to-date. DD makes up approximately 7.6% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.3% Energy +1.2% Technology & Communications +1.0% Services +0.6% Consumer Products +0.5% Industrial +0.5% Financial +0.4% Materials +0.1% Utilities -0.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.