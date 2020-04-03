Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Industrial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 4.3% loss. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 7.0% and 6.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 4.2% on the day, and down 19.60% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is down 23.67% year-to-date, and NRG Energy Inc, is down 33.79% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and NRG make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Industrial sector, showing a 4.0% loss. Among large Industrial stocks, Raytheon Co. (Symbol: RTN) and American Airlines Group Inc (Symbol: AAL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 94.7% and 8.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is down 2.3% in midday trading, and down 31.01% on a year-to-date basis. Raytheon Co., meanwhile, is down 46.34% year-to-date, and American Airlines Group Inc, is down 67.66% year-to-date. Combined, RTN and AAL make up approximately 3.1% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy -1.5% Consumer Products -1.6% Materials -1.9% Technology & Communications -2.5% Healthcare -2.9% Financial -3.0% Services -3.3% Industrial -4.0% Utilities -4.3%

