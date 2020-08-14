Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.5% loss. Within the sector, Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) and AES Corp. (Symbol: AES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 1.6%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.7% on the day, and down 4.97% year-to-date. Sempra Energy, meanwhile, is down 11.60% year-to-date, and AES Corp., is down 9.85% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and AES make up approximately 5.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, DexCom Inc (Symbol: DXCM) and Illumina Inc (Symbol: ILMN) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.1%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.70% on a year-to-date basis. DexCom Inc, meanwhile, is up 94.31% year-to-date, and Illumina Inc is up 4.36% year-to-date. Combined, DXCM and ILMN make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +1.3% Financial +1.0% Services +0.8% Materials +0.7% Consumer Products +0.6% Industrial +0.5% Technology & Communications -0.0% Healthcare -0.2% Utilities -0.5%

