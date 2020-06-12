Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 9.08% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.07% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 1.26% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and WEC make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 4.74% on a year-to-date basis. Mylan NV, meanwhile, is down 21.62% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 3.60% year-to-date. Combined, MYL and DVA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Financial
|+1.6%
|Materials
|+1.4%
|Energy
|+0.9%
|Industrial
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.3%
|Services
|-0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.2%
|Utilities
|-0.7%
