Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 0.7% loss. Within the sector, Xcel Energy Inc (Symbol: XEL) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.9% on the day, and down 9.08% year-to-date. Xcel Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.07% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 1.26% year-to-date. Combined, XEL and WEC make up approximately 7.8% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Healthcare stocks, Mylan NV (Symbol: MYL) and DaVita Inc (Symbol: DVA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.3% and 2.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and down 4.74% on a year-to-date basis. Mylan NV, meanwhile, is down 21.62% year-to-date, and DaVita Inc is up 3.60% year-to-date. Combined, MYL and DVA make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Financial +1.6%
Materials +1.4%
Energy +0.9%
Industrial +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.3%
Services -0.0%
Healthcare -0.2%
Utilities -0.7%

