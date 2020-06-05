Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 2.6%. Within that group, Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) and Atmos Energy Corp. (Symbol: ATO) are two of the day's laggards, with D not showing much of a gain and ATO up 0.4%. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 2.2% on the day, and down 3.74% year-to-date. Dominion Energy Inc , meanwhile, is up 4.89% year-to-date, and Atmos Energy Corp., is down 5.39% year-to-date. Combined, D and ATO make up approximately 9.9% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 2.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Symbol: VRTX) and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. (Symbol: DGX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.0% in midday trading, and up 2.08% on a year-to-date basis. Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., meanwhile, is up 21.56% year-to-date, and Quest Diagnostics, Inc. is up 11.23% year-to-date. Combined, VRTX and DGX make up approximately 2.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Energy +9.7% Financial +4.9% Industrial +4.5% Consumer Products +4.0% Services +3.5% Materials +3.4% Technology & Communications +2.7% Utilities +2.6% Healthcare +2.6%

