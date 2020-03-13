Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) and Entergy Corp (Symbol: ETR) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.3% and 4.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 15.03% year-to-date. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.92% year-to-date, and Entergy Corp, is down 17.85% year-to-date. Combined, PEG and ETR make up approximately 6.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, up 1.6%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Wellcare Health Plans Inc (Symbol: WCG) and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (Symbol: ZBH) are the most notable, showing a loss of 42.8% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 2.6% in midday trading, and down 14.57% on a year-to-date basis. Wellcare Health Plans Inc, meanwhile, is up 5.97% year-to-date, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, is down 35.61% year-to-date. Combined, WCG and ZBH make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +5.0% Energy +3.7% Industrial +3.3% Consumer Products +3.1% Technology & Communications +2.9% Services +2.3% Materials +2.1% Healthcare +1.6% Utilities 0.0%

