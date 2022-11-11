Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.17% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 4.80% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and FE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and down 5.01% on a year-to-date basis. Cigna Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.81% year-to-date, and Elevance Health Inc is up 5.29% year-to-date. Combined, CI and ELV make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+2.7%
|Energy
|+2.5%
|Materials
|+2.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+2.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Industrial
|+0.7%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Healthcare
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|-1.4%
Also see: Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding QVMS
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BNDX
SBGI Stock Predictions
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.