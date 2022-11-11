Markets
EVRG

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Healthcare

November 11, 2022 — 02:46 pm EST

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.4% loss. Within that group, Evergy Inc (Symbol: EVRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 4.0% and 2.5%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 2.86% year-to-date. Evergy Inc, meanwhile, is down 11.17% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp, is down 4.80% year-to-date. Combined, EVRG and FE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Cigna Corp (Symbol: CI) and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.4% and 7.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is down 1.8% in midday trading, and down 5.01% on a year-to-date basis. Cigna Corp, meanwhile, is up 31.81% year-to-date, and Elevance Health Inc is up 5.29% year-to-date. Combined, CI and ELV make up approximately 4.2% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change
Services +2.7%
Energy +2.5%
Materials +2.2%
Technology & Communications +2.0%
Consumer Products +0.8%
Industrial +0.7%
Financial +0.5%
Healthcare +0.4%
Utilities -1.4%

