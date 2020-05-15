Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 2.2% loss. Within that group, PPL Corp (Symbol: PPL) and Exelon Corp (Symbol: EXC) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 3.7% and 3.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 2.4% on the day, and down 15.35% year-to-date. PPL Corp, meanwhile, is down 31.13% year-to-date, and Exelon Corp, is down 21.79% year-to-date. Combined, PPL and EXC make up approximately 6.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Among large Financial stocks, SL Green Realty Corp (Symbol: SLG) and Comerica, Inc. (Symbol: CMA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.0% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.6% in midday trading, and down 31.03% on a year-to-date basis. SL Green Realty Corp, meanwhile, is down 57.65% year-to-date, and Comerica, Inc., is down 56.71% year-to-date. CMA makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Energy +1.7%
Services +1.5%
Consumer Products +0.9%
Healthcare +0.6%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.1%
Technology & Communications -0.2%
Financial -0.6%
Utilities -2.2%

