Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.2% loss. Within the sector, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Sempra Energy (Symbol: SRE) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 8.5% and 2.2%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and up 23.71% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 19.64% year-to-date, and Sempra Energy is up 36.48% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and SRE make up approximately 7.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.1% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) and Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG) are the most notable, showing a loss of 9.0% and 4.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 22.24% on a year-to-date basis. Ventas Inc, meanwhile, is up 17.99% year-to-date, and Principal Financial Group Inc is up 28.02% year-to-date. PFG makes up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.3%
Energy +0.8%
Services +0.7%
Technology & Communications +0.7%
Industrial +0.6%
Healthcare +0.3%
Consumer Products +0.1%
Financial -0.1%
Utilities -1.2%

