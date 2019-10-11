Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, higher by 0.1%. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.7% and 1.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 23.82% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 30.45% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc is up 38.17% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and WEC make up approximately 6.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 1.5%. Among large Financial stocks, Marketaxess Holdings Inc (Symbol: MKTX) and CME Group (Symbol: CME) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.8% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.7% in midday trading, and up 18.40% on a year-to-date basis. Marketaxess Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 65.88% year-to-date, and CME Group is up 14.11% year-to-date. Combined, MKTX and CME make up approximately 2.9% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +3.0% Energy +2.5% Services +2.3% Industrial +2.3% Technology & Communications +2.1% Consumer Products +1.7% Healthcare +1.6% Financial +1.5% Utilities +0.1%

