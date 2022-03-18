Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 1.18% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 5.00% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 4.48% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ED make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.50% on a year-to-date basis. Cincinnati Financial Corp., meanwhile, is up 13.97% year-to-date, and Regions Financial Corp is up 5.35% year-to-date. Combined, CINF and RF make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +1.3% Services +0.4% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Materials +0.1% Energy +0.1% Consumer Products -0.1% Financial -0.2% Utilities -1.0%

