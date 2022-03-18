Markets
EIX

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Financial

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 1.0% loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and Consolidated Edison Inc (Symbol: ED) are two of the day's laggards, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.8%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.0% on the day, and down 1.18% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is down 5.00% year-to-date, and Consolidated Edison Inc is up 4.48% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and ED make up approximately 5.7% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Financial sector, showing a 0.2% loss. Among large Financial stocks, Cincinnati Financial Corp. (Symbol: CINF) and Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.4% and 2.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and down 0.50% on a year-to-date basis. Cincinnati Financial Corp., meanwhile, is up 13.97% year-to-date, and Regions Financial Corp is up 5.35% year-to-date. Combined, CINF and RF make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.3%
Services +0.4%
Healthcare +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Materials +0.1%
Energy +0.1%
Consumer Products -0.1%
Financial -0.2%
Utilities -1.0%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EIX ED XLU CINF RF

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular