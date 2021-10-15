Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, Duke Energy Corp (Symbol: DUK) and Eversource Energy (Symbol: ES) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 1.2% and 1.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 7.16% year-to-date. Duke Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 12.92% year-to-date, and Eversource Energy is up 2.29% year-to-date. Combined, DUK and ES make up approximately 11.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) and Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) are the most notable, showing a loss of 2.0% and 1.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.3% in midday trading, and up 7.53% on a year-to-date basis. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is down 26.94% year-to-date, and Molson Coors Beverage Co is up 1.70% year-to-date. Combined, LW and TAP make up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Industrial +1.2% Energy +1.0% Financial +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.6% Healthcare +0.5% Services +0.4% Materials +0.4% Consumer Products +0.1% Utilities -0.0%

