Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, not showing much of a gain. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.4%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 7.11% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.78% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 10.70% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and LNT make up approximately 4.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (Symbol: KMB) and Clorox Co (Symbol: CLX) are the most notable, showing a loss of 5.9% and 2.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 5.79% on a year-to-date basis. Kimberly-Clark Corp., meanwhile, is down 1.24% year-to-date, and Clorox Co , is down 5.14% year-to-date. Combined, KMB and CLX make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +1.6% Technology & Communications +1.6% Materials +1.5% Industrial +1.3% Energy +1.2% Services +0.8% Healthcare +0.7% Consumer Products +0.2% Utilities 0.0%

