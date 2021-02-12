Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 0.57% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.97% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 9.62% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and WEC make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.7% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.76% on a year-to-date basis. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.24% year-to-date, and BorgWarner Inc is up 6.57% year-to-date. Combined, NWL and BWA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +1.1% Energy +1.0% Healthcare +0.3% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Services +0.1% Financial -0.0% Consumer Products -0.8% Utilities -0.9%

