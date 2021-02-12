Markets
AWK

Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Looking at the sectors faring worst as of midday Friday, shares of Utilities companies are underperforming other sectors, showing a 0.9% loss. Within that group, American Water Works Co, Inc. (Symbol: AWK) and WEC Energy Group Inc (Symbol: WEC) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.6% and 1.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.2% on the day, and down 0.57% year-to-date. American Water Works Co, Inc., meanwhile, is up 4.97% year-to-date, and WEC Energy Group Inc, is down 9.62% year-to-date. Combined, AWK and WEC make up approximately 6.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 0.8% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Newell Brands Inc (Symbol: NWL) and BorgWarner Inc (Symbol: BWA) are the most notable, showing a loss of 7.7% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 2.76% on a year-to-date basis. Newell Brands Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.24% year-to-date, and BorgWarner Inc is up 6.57% year-to-date. Combined, NWL and BWA make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Stock Options Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Materials +1.1%
Energy +1.0%
Healthcare +0.3%
Industrial +0.3%
Technology & Communications +0.2%
Services +0.1%
Financial -0.0%
Consumer Products -0.8%
Utilities -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AWK WEC XLU NWL BWA

Other Topics

Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest