Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

The worst performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, showing a 1.3% loss. Within the sector, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 2.1% and 2.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is down 1.1% on the day, and down 5.68% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 0.67% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp, is down 10.97% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and LNT make up approximately 6.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, showing a 1.0% loss. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) are the most notable, showing a loss of 12.1% and 11.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 0.9% in midday trading, and down 7.96% on a year-to-date basis. Nike, meanwhile, is down 49.15% year-to-date, and Royal Caribbean Group, is down 49.77% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector % Change Financial +0.4% Materials +0.4% Healthcare +0.1% Technology & Communications -0.1% Energy -0.1% Services -0.3% Industrial -0.4% Consumer Products -1.0% Utilities -1.3%

