Friday Sector Laggards: Utilities, Consumer Products

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the worst performing sector, up 0.6%. Within that group, NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) and FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 0.7% and 0.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 0.9% on the day, and up 5.25% year-to-date. NRG Energy Inc, meanwhile, is up 9.26% year-to-date, and FirstEnergy Corp is up 5.75% year-to-date. Combined, NRG and FE make up approximately 3.5% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next worst performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 1.1%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Philip Morris International Inc (Symbol: PM) and J.M. Smucker Co. (Symbol: SJM) are the most notable, showing a loss of 1.8% and 0.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 1.89% on a year-to-date basis. Philip Morris International Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.02% year-to-date, and J.M. Smucker Co., is down 6.53% year-to-date. Combined, PM and SJM make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.5% Energy +2.2% Industrial +1.8% Materials +1.8% Healthcare +1.7% Services +1.5% Financial +1.3% Consumer Products +1.1% Utilities +0.6%

