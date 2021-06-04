Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Textiles

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Arcbest, off about 10.7% and shares of Yellow Corporation off about 9.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are textiles shares, down on the day by about 1.5% as a group, led down by Fossil Group, trading lower by about 6.3% and Naked Brand Group, trading lower by about 5.7%.

