In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 4.9%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Usa Truck, down about 11.4% and shares of Yellow off about 9.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are railroads shares, down on the day by about 2.5% as a group, led down by Norfolk Southern, trading lower by about 6.5% and Union Pacific, trading lower by about 5.2%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Railroads

