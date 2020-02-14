Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Investment Brokerages

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.1%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Ryder System, down about 6.8% and shares of Daseke down about 6.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are investment brokerages shares, down on the day by about 1.9% as a group, led down by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, trading lower by about 99.7% and Waddell & Reed Financial, trading lower by about 1.9%.

