Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of YRC Worldwide (YRCW), off about 7.4% and shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) down about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Pyxus International (PYX), trading lower by about 4.2% and Turning Point Brands (TPB), trading lower by about 1.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.