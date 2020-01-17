Markets
YRCW

Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Cigarettes & Tobacco Stocks

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of YRC Worldwide (YRCW), off about 7.4% and shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) down about 5.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are cigarettes & tobacco shares, down on the day by about 1.1% as a group, led down by Pyxus International (PYX), trading lower by about 4.2% and Turning Point Brands (TPB), trading lower by about 1.5%.

