Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, off about 13.8% and shares of Covenant Logistics Group down about 3.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led down by Origin Agritech, trading lower by about 6.2% and Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 4.4%.

