Friday Sector Laggards: Trucking, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Friday, trucking shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.3%. Helping drag down the group were shares of USA Truck, down about 22.1% and shares of Arcbest off about 13.9% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 4.4% as a group, led down by Sundial Growers, trading lower by about 19.5% and Cresud, trading lower by about 3.8%.

