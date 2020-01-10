Friday Sector Laggards: Transportation Services, Sporting Goods & Activities

In trading on Friday, transportation services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.7%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Diamond S Shipping (DSSI), down about 7.4% and shares of Nordic American Tankers (NAT) off about 7.1% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are sporting goods & activities shares, down on the day by about 1.4% as a group, led down by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX), trading lower by about 18.6% and Scientific Games (SGMS), trading lower by about 1.9%.

