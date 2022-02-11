In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.2%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Under Armour, off about 9.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are medical instruments & supplies shares, down on the day by about 0.8% as a group, led down by Surgalign Holdings, trading lower by about 43.9% and Senseonics Holdings, trading lower by about 31.4%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Medical Instruments & Supplies

