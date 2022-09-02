In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 1.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of ATXG, off about 56.7% and shares of Oxford Industries off about 4.2% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are education & training services shares, down on the day by about 1.3% as a group, led down by Ata Creativity Global, trading lower by about 11.6% and Gaotu Techedu, trading lower by about 5.7%.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Education & Training Services

