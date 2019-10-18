Friday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Application Software Stocks

In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Gildan Activewear, off about 23.6% and shares of Under Armour off about 4.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are application software shares, down on the day by about 2.1% as a group, led down by Luokung Technology, trading lower by about 10.1% and Slack Technologies, trading lower by about 9.6%.

