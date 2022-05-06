Markets
Friday Sector Laggards: Textiles, Agriculture & Farm Products

In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 3.4%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Under Armour, down about 24.5% and shares.

Also lagging the market Friday are agriculture & farm products shares, down on the day by about 3.4% as a group, led down by Appharvest Inc, trading lower by about 8% and Origin Agritech, trading lower by about 6.4%.

